Sealed Air Corp. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $94.3 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $180.9 million, or $1.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Sealed Air Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $145.1 million or $0.99 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.2% to $1.405 billion from $1.531 billion last year.

Sealed Air Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $94.3 Mln. vs. $180.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.65 vs. $1.20 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.98 -Revenue (Q4): $1.405 Bln vs. $1.531 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.