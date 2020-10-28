Sealed Air Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $131.8 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $79.5 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Sealed Air Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $127.1 million or $0.82 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $1.24 billion from $1.22 billion last year.

Sealed Air Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $127.1 Mln. vs. $99.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.82 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q3): $1.24 Bln vs. $1.22 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.