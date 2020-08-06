Sealed Air Corp. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) announced a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $100.1 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $33.2 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Sealed Air Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $118.3 million or $0.76 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.9% to $1.15 billion from $1.16 billion last year.

Sealed Air Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $118.3 Mln. vs. $125.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.76 vs. $0.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.57 -Revenue (Q2): $1.15 Bln vs. $1.16 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.85 - $2.95 Full year revenue guidance: $4.725 - $4.775 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.