Sealed Air Corp. Reports Decline In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $94 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $98 million, or $0.67 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sealed Air Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $132 million or $0.89 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.7% to $1.335 billion from $1.345 billion last year.

Sealed Air Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $94 Mln. vs. $98 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.64 vs. $0.67 last year. -Revenue: $1.335 Bln vs. $1.345 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.90- $3.30 Full year revenue guidance: $5,100 - $5,500 Bln

