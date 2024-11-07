Sealed Air Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $91.7 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $56.6 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Sealed Air Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $115.7 million or $0.79 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.6% to $1.345 billion from $1.381 billion last year.

Sealed Air Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $91.7 Mln. vs. $56.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.63 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.345 Bln vs. $1.381 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.00 to $3.10 Full year revenue guidance: $5.375 to $5.425 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.