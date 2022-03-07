Sealed Air Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SEE

In trading on Monday, shares of Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $61.17, changing hands as low as $61.15 per share. Sealed Air Corp shares are currently trading down about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SEE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SEE's low point in its 52 week range is $44.36 per share, with $70.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.40. The SEE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.