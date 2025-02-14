Sealed Air Appoints Dustin Semach As President And CEO; Backs FY24 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) announced that it appointed Dustin Semach as the President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Semach will also serve as a member of the Board of Directors and its Executive Committee.

The company noted that Patrick Kivits has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board, effective immediately. ??

Semach most recently served as the company's President and Chief Financial Officer. Veronika Johnson, currently the Chief Accounting Officer, has been appointed the Interim Chief Financial Officer.

The company has begun a search, internally and externally, for a new Chief Financial Officer with a leading executive search firm.

Sealed Air reaffirmed its financial guidance for full year 2024. The company projects annual adjusted earnings per share to be in a range of $3.00 to $3.10, and net sales of $5.375 billion to $5.425 billion. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $3.05 per share and revenues of $5.38 billion for fiscal year 2024. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

