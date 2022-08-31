Markets
SEE

Sealed Air: Ted Doheny To Serve As CEO For Next Five Years

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Sealed Air (SEE) said its Board has extended the contract of President and CEO Ted Doheny through December 31, 2027. The company noted that, under his leadership, from 2018, the company has increased revenue by 6% CAGR to $5.8 billion, adjusted EBITDA by 9% CAGR to $1.2 billion and adjusted EPS by 20% CAGR to $4.10 per share.

"We are confident that Ted is the right leader to continue to successfully advance our long-term strategy and accomplish our vision," said Henry Keizer, SEE's Chairman of the Board.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SEE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular