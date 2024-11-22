News & Insights

Sealand Capital Galaxy Ventures into AI with New CEO

November 22, 2024 — 05:12 am EST

Sealand Capital Galaxy (GB:SCGL) has released an update.

Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited has announced a strategic move into the AI sector with a conditional investment in EVOO AI PLC, marking a significant diversification of their technology portfolio. The company has also undergone leadership changes, appointing Elena Suet Sum Law as the new CEO, following the resignation of Chairman Nelson Law. These developments signal Sealand’s commitment to leveraging AI innovations to enhance shareholder value and expand its reach in the technology market.

