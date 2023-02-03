Seahawk China Dynamic Fund Cuts Stake in FinVolution Group American depositary shares, each representing five ordinary shares (FINV)

Fintel reports that Seahawk China Dynamic Fund has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 71.55MM shares of FinVolution Group American depositary shares, each representing five Class A ordinary shares (FINV). This represents 8.37% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 2, 2022 they reported 108.34MM shares and 13.15% of the company, a decrease in shares of 33.96% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.78% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.36% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for FinVolution Group American depositary shares, each representing five ordinary shares is $6.42. The forecasts range from a low of $5.74 to a high of $7.21. The average price target represents an increase of 12.36% from its latest reported closing price of $5.71.

The projected annual revenue for FinVolution Group American depositary shares, each representing five ordinary shares is $13,065MM, an increase of 23.18%. The projected annual EPS is $9.65, an increase of 15.93%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 127 funds or institutions reporting positions in FinVolution Group American depositary shares, each representing five ordinary shares. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.42%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FINV is 0.4252%, a decrease of 2.1837%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.47% to 70,251K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management holds 16,548,051 shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,673,940 shares, representing a decrease of 6.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FINV by 4.36% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 16,488,262 shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 10,933,728 shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,439,728 shares, representing a decrease of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FINV by 54.53% over the last quarter.

EMGAX - Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 4,401,985 shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,140,019 shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FinVolution Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FinVolution Group is a leading fintech platform in Chinaconnecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. Established in 2007, the Company is a pioneer in China'sonline consumer finance industry and has developed innovative technologies and has accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence. The Company's platform, empowered by proprietary cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had over 116.1 million cumulative registered users.

