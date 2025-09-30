SeAH Steel (KOSE:306200) Price Target Decreased by 10.34% to 202,725.00

The average one-year price target for SeAH Steel (KOSE:306200) has been revised to ₩202,725.00 / share. This is a decrease of 10.34% from the prior estimate of ₩226,100.00 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩131,300.00 to a high of ₩273,000.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 61.53% from the latest reported closing price of ₩125,500.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in SeAH Steel. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 306200 is 0.01%, an increase of 3.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.65% to 40K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 14K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 27.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 306200 by 15.40% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 4K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFEM - Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.