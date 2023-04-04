Seagen's (SGEN) Padcev & Keytruda Combo Gets FDA Accelerated Nod

Seagen Inc. SGEN and partner, Astellas Pharma, announced that the FDA has granted accelerated approval to the combination therapy of Padcev with Merck’s MRK Keytruda for the treatment of adult patients with first and second-line metastatic urothelial cancer who are not eligible to receive cisplatin-containing chemotherapy. The continued approval for this indication is subject to the results of the companies’ confirmatory phase III EV-302 study.

The FDA’s accelerated approval is based on objective response rates (ORR) and median duration of response (DOR), observed in both cohorts of the phase Ib/II EV-103 study, Cohort A with dose escalation and Cohort K. In both cohorts, patients treated with Padcev in combination with Keytruda witnessed a confirmed ORR of 68% among which 12% of patients experienced a complete response and 55% of patients experienced a partial response. The median DOR observed in Cohort A with dose escalation was 22.1 months while the same was not reached in Cohort K. The median number of treatment cycles was nine in Cohort A and 11 in Cohort K.

Some mild-to-moderate adverse events were also observed during the study.

We would like to remind investors that in September 2022, Seagen, Astellas and Merck announced encouraging data from the phase Ib/II EV-103 study of Cohort K, evaluating Padcev in combination with Keytruda, for first-line treatment of patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer, who are ineligible to receive cisplatin-based chemotherapy. Based on this data, a supplemental biologics license application was filed with the FDA for Padcev, in combination with Keytruda, as a first-line treatment for advanced urothelial cancer in October.

Padcev, Seagen’s second drug, was initially approved by the FDA in December 2019 on an accelerated basis for the treatment of patients with advanced/metastatic urothelial cancer who had received treatment with both a checkpoint inhibitor (PD-1/PD-L1) and platinum-based chemotherapy.

Merck’s blockbuster oncology drug, Keytruda, is approved for several types of cancer, accounting alone for around 40% of Merck’s pharmaceutical sales. Keytruda is presently approved to treat seven indications in earlier-stage cancers in the United States. Keytruda is continuously growing and expanding into new indications and markets globally.

The phase III EV-302 confirmatory study evaluating the clinical benefit of Padcev in combination with Keytruda in patients with previously untreated advanced urothelial cancer is currently ongoing. Seagen, Astellas and Merck have announced the completion of global enrollment, barring the China extension, which is reportedly enrolling patients.

