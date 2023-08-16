News & Insights

SGEN

Seagen's breast cancer therapy meets main goal in late-stage study

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 16, 2023 — 08:30 am EDT

Written by Mariam Sunny for Reuters ->

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Seagen SGEN.O said on Wednesday its breast cancer therapy in combination with Roche's ROG.S Kadcyla helped extend the time patients lived without their disease progressing in a late-stage trial.

Pfizer Inc PFE.N has agreed to acquire Seagen in a $43 billion deal to gain access to its targeted cancer therapies.

The therapy, Tukysa, chemically known as tucatinib, is approved in the United States to be used in combination with Roche’s Herceptin and Xeloda in patients whose cancer has worsened or spread despite at least one prior round of treatment.

Kadcyla belongs to a class of drugs antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), which have been described as "guided-missile" cancer drugs.

