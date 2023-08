Aug 16 (Reuters) - Seagen SGEN.O said on Wednesday its cancer therapy in combination with Roche's ROG.S Kadcyla helped control disease progression in a late-stage study.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Mariam.ESunny@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.