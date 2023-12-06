News & Insights

Seagen: HER2CLIMB-02 Study Results Reinforce Clinical Activity Of TUKYSA

(RTTNews) - Seagen Inc. (SGEN) announced data from the Phase 3 HER2CLIMB-02 clinical trial of TUKYSA in combination with the antibody-drug conjugate ado-trastuzumab emtansine. The combination showed a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival, the study's primary endpoint, in patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-positive breast cancer who had been previously treated with trastuzumab and a taxane, compared to those who received placebo plus ado-trastuzumab emtansine. The company noted that discontinuations due to adverse events were more common in the combination arm of the trial, but no new safety signals were observed.

"The results from the HER2CLIMB-02 study reinforce the clinical activity of TUKYSA in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer," said Roger Dansey, President of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer at Seagen.

