Seagen To Be Acquired By Pfizer For $43 Bln

(RTTNews) - The biotechnology company Seagen Inc. (SGEN) announced on Tuesday that its stockholders have approved a proposal under which Pfizer will acquire Seagen.

Under the merger agreement, Pfizer will acquire Seagen for $229 per share in cash for a total of $43 billion.

Seagen will file the final, certified voting results in Form 8-K with the SEC. The acquisition is expected to close in late 2023 or early 2024.

Tuesday, the stock closed at $194.01 in regular trading hours, up 0.27% or $0.52 a share, on Nasdaq.

