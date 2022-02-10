Markets
SGEN

Seagen Slides 14% As Loss Widens, Misses Consensus; Outlook Below View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Seagen Inc. (SGEN) are down more than 14% in the morning trade on Thursday after the biotechnology company reported wider fourth-quarter loss below analysts' view. Its full-year revenue outlook also came lower than the Street expectation.

Net loss in the fourth quarter widened to $174.63 million or $0.95 per share from net loss of $167.1 million or $0.90 per share last year. The consensus estimate of analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters stood at loss of $0.83 per share.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $429.85 million from $601.29 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Net product sales for the quarter, however, increased to $369.2 million from $294.1 million last year.

Looking forward to 2022, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $1.665 billion-$1.745 billion. Analysts' view stands at $2.16 billion.

SGEN touched a new low of $118 this morning, before edging up to $120.25 currently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SGEN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular