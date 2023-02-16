Seagen (SGEN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Seagen Inc (Symbol: SGEN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $144.14, changing hands as high as $162.48 per share. Seagen Inc shares are currently trading up about 11.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SGEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SGEN's low point in its 52 week range is $105.43 per share, with $183 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $159.02.
