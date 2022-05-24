Seagen (SGEN) Posts Positive Data from New Study on Tukysa

Seagen Inc. SGEN announced positive topline data from the pivotal phase II MOUNTAINEER study. The study is evaluating its oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor, Tukysa (tucatinib), in combination with Roche's RHHBY Herceptin (trastuzumab) in patients with previously-treated HER2-positive metastatic colorectal cancer (“mCRC”).

The study showed that the combo of Tukysa plus Herceptin demonstrated a confirmed objective response rate of 38.1% per blinded independent central review (“BICR”). The median duration of response was 12.4 months per BICR.

Also, the combo of Tukysa + Herceptin was generally safe and well-tolerated.

Data from this study will support the planned supplemental new drug application (“sNDA”) for Tukysa to the FDA under its Accelerated Approval Program.

Please note that pharma giant Merck MRK is commercializing Tukysa in ex-U.S markets, Canada and Europe.

MRK also plans to discuss the above-mentioned data with other health authorities to accelerate the regulatory filing of Tukysa in its territory.

The open-label, phase II MOUNTAINEER is investigating the combination of Tukysa plus Herceptin or as a single agent in patients with HER2-positive metastatic/unresectable colorectal cancer following previous standard-of-care therapies.

In April 2020, the FDA approved Tukysa in combination with Roche's Herceptin and Xeloda (capecitabine) to treat adult patients with HER2-positive locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer and those who have received at least two prior anti-HER2 treatment regimens.

The European Commission granted marketing authorization to the same Tukysa combo for the same indication in February 2021.

In the first quarter of 2022, Tukysa generated sales worth $90.5 million, reflecting an increase of 29% on a year-over-year basis. A potential label expansion of the drug is likely to boost sales further in 2022 and beyond.

