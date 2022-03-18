Seagen (SGEN) Inks ADC Deal With Sanofi for Cancer Targets

Seagen Inc. SGEN announced that it has entered into an exclusive collaboration agreement with French pharma giant Sanofi SNY to design, develop and commercialize novel antibody-drug conjugates (“ADC”) for up to three cancer targets.

The partnership is looking to combine Seagen’s proprietary ADC technology with Sanofi’s proprietary monoclonal antibody (mAb) technology to introduce promising anti-cancer drugs.

Per the agreement, both Seagen and Sanofi will co-fund global development activities for the above-mentioned program. The companies will equally share all future profits.

Seagen will be eligible to receive an undisclosed amount in payment from Sanofi for each of the three targets as they are selected. The first target under the latest collaboration has already been selected.

The above collaboration complements Seagen’s portfolio of marketed drugs.

Seagen’s portfolio of marketed drugs — Adcetris, Padcev, Tukysa and the newly approved Tivdak — target different types of cancer indications. Out of these, Adcetris, Padcev and Tivdak are based on the company’s ADC technology.

Adcetris is approved for treating Hodgkin lymphoma, certain T-cell lymphomas, as well as some other cancers in the United States, Europe and several countries. Adcetris is approved by the FDA for six indications. The drug generated sales worth $705.6 million in 2021.

Seagen has an agreement with Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Company TAK for further development and commercialization of Adcetris.

Seagen records royalty revenues on the sales of Adcetris from Takeda in ex-U.S. markets.

Seagen’s second drug, Padcev, is approved for the treatment of patients with advanced/metastatic urothelial cancer who have been previously treated with both a checkpoint inhibitor (PD-1/PD-L1) and platinum-based chemotherapy. The drug generated sales worth $339.9 million in 2021.

In July 2021, the FDA approved two supplemental biologics license applications that sought a label expansion for Padcev.

In September 2021, the FDA granted accelerated approval to Tivdak (tisotumabvedotin-tftv) for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic cervical cancer in adult patients whose disease progressed on or after chemotherapy. The drug has been developed in collaboration with Denmark’s Genmab A/S GMAB.

Tivdak generated sales worth $6.1 million in the first full quarter since its approval in September 2021. Seagen and Genmab equally share all costs and profits for Tivdak in the United States.

Seagen and Genmab continue to evaluate Tivdak as a potential treatment for cervical cancer and other solid tumors in different clinical studies.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.