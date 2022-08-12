Seagen loses arbitration ruling against Daiichi Sankyo

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Seagen Inc SGEN.O said on Friday an arbitrator had ruled in favor of Japan's Daiichi Sankyo 4568.T over an agreement between the two companies for using Seagen's drug technology.

A Texas jury in April awarded Seagen nearly $42 million from Daiichi Sankyo over claims that Daiichi and AstraZeneca plc's AZN.L breast-cancer drug Enhertu violated Seagen's patent rights.

