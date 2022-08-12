US Markets
SGEN

Seagen loses arbitration ruling against Daiichi Sankyo

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Seagen Inc said on Friday an arbitrator had ruled in favor of Japan's Daiichi Sankyo over an agreement between the two companies for using Seagen's drug technology.

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Seagen Inc SGEN.O said on Friday an arbitrator had ruled in favor of Japan's Daiichi Sankyo 4568.T over an agreement between the two companies for using Seagen's drug technology.

A Texas jury in April awarded Seagen nearly $42 million from Daiichi Sankyo over claims that Daiichi and AstraZeneca plc's AZN.L breast-cancer drug Enhertu violated Seagen's patent rights.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manaswrites15;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SGEN AZN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular