Seagen loses arbitration against Daiichi Sankyo over drug technology

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
U.S. drugmaker Seagen Inc said on Friday an arbitrator had ruled in favor of Japan's Daiichi Sankyo over an agreement between the two companies for using its drug technology.

Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Seagen Inc SGEN.O said on Friday an arbitrator had ruled in favor of Japan's Daiichi Sankyo 4568.T over an agreement between the two companies for using its drug technology.

The companies have been locked in a legal battle over patents on Daiichi and AstraZeneca Plc's AZN.L breast-cancer drug Enhertu, which Seagen says violates its patents.

Seagen filed an arbitration demand in 2019, saying the technology used in Enhertu are improvements to its antibody-drug conjugate technology.

The company, which was reported to be an acquisition target for Merck & Co Inc MRK.N, said the ownership of the technology was assigned to it under a 2008 agreement with Daiichi Sankyo.

In the patent fight, a Texas jury had in April awarded Seagen nearly $42 million from Daiichi Sankyo.

Shares of Seagen were down 2.4% at $169.89 in afternoon trading.

