Seagen, LAVA Therapeutics Ink Worldwide License Agreement To Develop And Commercialize LAVA-1223

(RTTNews) - Seagen Inc. (SGEN), a pioneer in antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies, and LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (LVTX), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, announced Monday an exclusive license agreement in which Seagen will work to develop, manufacture and commercialize LAVA-1223.

LAVA-1223 is an advanced preclinical asset that utilizes LAVA's proprietary Gammabody technology to target epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-expressing solid tumors.

Under the terms of the agreement, Seagen will receive an exclusive global license for LAVA-1223 and pay LAVA $50 million upfront; up to approximately $650 million in potential development, regulatory and commercial milestones; and royalties ranging from the single digits to the mid-teens on future sales.

The agreement also provides Seagen with the opportunity to exclusively negotiate rights to apply LAVA's proprietary Gammabody platform on up to two additional tumor targets.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.