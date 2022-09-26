Markets
Seagen, LAVA Therapeutics Ink Worldwide License Agreement To Develop And Commercialize LAVA-1223

(RTTNews) - Seagen Inc. (SGEN), a pioneer in antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies, and LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (LVTX), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, announced Monday an exclusive license agreement in which Seagen will work to develop, manufacture and commercialize LAVA-1223.

LAVA-1223 is an advanced preclinical asset that utilizes LAVA's proprietary Gammabody technology to target epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-expressing solid tumors.

Under the terms of the agreement, Seagen will receive an exclusive global license for LAVA-1223 and pay LAVA $50 million upfront; up to approximately $650 million in potential development, regulatory and commercial milestones; and royalties ranging from the single digits to the mid-teens on future sales.

The agreement also provides Seagen with the opportunity to exclusively negotiate rights to apply LAVA's proprietary Gammabody platform on up to two additional tumor targets.

