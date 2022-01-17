Seagen Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SGEN)) market cap declines to US$25b but insiders who sold US$12m stock were able to hedge their losses

Over the past year, insiders sold US$12m worth of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) stock at an average price of US$166 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. The company's market valuation decreased by US$1.2b after the stock price dropped 4.6% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Seagen Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Co-Founder, Clay Siegall, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$10m worth of shares at a price of US$170 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$137. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last year Seagen insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:SGEN Insider Trading Volume January 17th 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Seagen insiders own 0.8% of the company, currently worth about US$206m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Seagen Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Seagen, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Seagen. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Seagen that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

