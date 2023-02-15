Seagen Inc Q4 Loss decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Seagen Inc (SGEN) revealed Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$148.17 million, or -$0.80 per share. This compares with -$174.63 million, or -$0.95 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.9% to $528.15 million from $429.85 million last year.

Seagen Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$148.17 Mln. vs. -$174.63 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.80 vs. -$0.95 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$1.04 -Revenue (Q4): $528.15 Mln vs. $429.85 Mln last year.

