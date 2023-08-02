Seagen Inc Q2 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Seagen Inc (SGEN) announced Loss for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$211.53 million, or -$1.13 per share. This compares with -$134.83 million, or -$0.73 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.4% to $603.83 million from $497.50 million last year.

Seagen Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$211.53 Mln. vs. -$134.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$1.13 vs. -$0.73 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.81 -Revenue (Q2): $603.83 Mln vs. $497.50 Mln last year.

