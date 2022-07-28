Seagen Inc Q2 Loss increases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Seagen Inc (SGEN) announced Loss for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$134.83 million, or -$0.73 per share. This compares with -$84.58 million, or -$0.47 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.1% to $497.50 million from $388.48 million last year.

Seagen Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$134.83 Mln. vs. -$84.58 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.73 vs. -$0.47 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.86 -Revenue (Q2): $497.50 Mln vs. $388.48 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1.710 - $1.795 Bln

