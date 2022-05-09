Markets
Seagen CEO Clay Siegall Takes Leave Of Absence; Roger Dansey Named Interim Chief

(RTTNews) - Seagen Inc. (SGEN), a provider of monoclonal antibody-based therapies, said on Monday that its CEO and Chairman Clay Siegall is on leave of absence as he is being probed for an alleged incident of domestic violence that occurred recently at his home.

Subsequently, Roger Dansey, Seagen's Chief Medical Officer (CMO), has been appointed as an interim chief executive.

A committee of independent directors, formed by the company, is looking into the matter and is conducting a thorough probe with the assistance of an independent law firm on the alleged incident.

Nancy Simonian, Chair of the Seagen Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, said: "We have high standards for employee conduct, we condemn domestic violence in all its forms, and we are treating these allegations with the utmost seriousness. At this time, the facts are still uncertain, and our decisions will be guided by the outcome of our investigation."

However, Siegall has denied the allegations and has informed the company that he is engaged in a divorce.

