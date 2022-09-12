Seagen, Astellas, Merck: EV-103 Results Support Investigation Of Enfortumab Vedotin, Pembrolizumab

(RTTNews) - Seagen Inc. (SGEN), Astellas Pharma Inc. and Merck (MRK) reported results from the phase 1b/2 EV-103 clinical trial Cohort K investigating PADCEV, or enfortumab vedotin-ejfv, in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA or pembrolizumab and PADCEV alone as first-line treatment in patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer who are ineligible to receive cisplatin-based chemotherapy. Overall, the results were generally consistent with previously reported efficacy and safety results of EV-103 dose-escalation cohort and expansion cohort A.

"Nearly sixty-five percent of patients who were treated with enfortumab vedotin and pembrolizumab responded to the combination, with almost eleven percent showing no detectable cancer following treatment," said Marjorie Green, Senior Vice President and Head of Late-Stage Development, Seagen.

Seagen, Astellas and Merck are further investigating enfortumab vedotin plus pembrolizumab in phase 3 studies.

