Seagen Announces FY22 Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Seagen Inc. (SGEN) on Wednesday announced outlook for fiscal 2022. The company expects total revenues between $1.66 billion and $1.75 billion for the year ahead. On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to post revenues of $2.16 billion for fiscal 2022.

Net product sales is expected between $1.48 billion and $1.55 billion for the year ahead.

