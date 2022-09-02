Seagate's (STX) Lyve Cloud Services Offered by Climb Channel

Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX Lyve cloud services will now be offered by Climb Channel Solutions to its channel community. Climb Channel is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc.

Climb Channel stated that the addition of Lyve Cloud would benefit its channel partners. Lyve cloud will offer them seamless cloud storage multi-cloud environment while providing a highly competitive total cost of ownership.

Lyve Cloud is the Seagate’s storage-as-a-service platform (only S3-compatible). The platform is intended to help business organizations manage exponential unstructured data growth across multi-cloud environments and eliminates costs such as egress and API fees and vendor lock-ins.

Earlier, in April 2022, the two companies collaborated, whereby Seagate’s Lyve Mobile data transfer services would be offered by Climb to the channel community.

With the help of this alliance, Lyve Mobile will play a vital role in solving clients’ data mobility challenges. Lyve Mobile enables hardware, software, and managed services opportunities behind its subscriptions by providing an agnostic tool for managing data workflows.

Seagate is one of the largest providers of hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid-state drives (SSDs). The company is well-poised to gain from the strong demand for mass capacity storage solutions. The company’s transition to higher capacity drives bodes well as it offsets lower business volumes and higher component costs. Strengthening enterprise and video and image applications (VIA) markets augur well.

Seagate’s performance is currently affected by inflationary pressures, non-HDD component shortages and uncertainty prevailing over global economic conditions, particularly at legacy end-markets.

The company recently slashed the outlook for the current quarter owing to the deteriorating macroeconomic environment, especially in some Asian markets. Seagate noted that current cautious spending patterns by customers, including global Enterprise, OEMs and certain domestic cloud clients, will likely affect demand for mass capacity solutions in the near term.

The company now expects revenues to be $2.1 billion (+/- $100 million) against previous guidance of revenues of $2.5 billion (+/- $150 million).

At present, Seagate carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Shares have lost 27% compared with the industry’s decline of 63.4% in the past year.



