Seagate’s CEO to Present at UBS Technology Conference

December 03, 2024 — 06:31 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

An announcement from Seagate Tech ( (STX) ) is now available.

Seagate’s CEO, Dave Mosley, will discuss a business update at the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference, highlighting the completion of HAMR drive testing with key customers and upcoming shipments. Despite increased HDD demand, production delays may impact Q3 revenue by up to $200 million, though Q2 performance aligns with expectations.

