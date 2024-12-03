Seagate’s CEO to Present at UBS Technology Conference

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

An announcement from Seagate Tech ( (STX) ) is now available.

Seagate’s CEO, Dave Mosley, will discuss a business update at the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference, highlighting the completion of HAMR drive testing with key customers and upcoming shipments. Despite increased HDD demand, production delays may impact Q3 revenue by up to $200 million, though Q2 performance aligns with expectations.

For a thorough assessment of STX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.