Seagate vs. Western Digital: Which HDD Leader Should Investors Pick?

Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX and Western Digital Corporation WDC are direct competitors in the data storage industry, both producing HDDs and benefiting from growing global data demand. Massive AI workloads and cloud data storage needs are driving unprecedented demand. Together, they control the majority of the HDD market, making them critical enablers of the AI era.

Seagate is primarily focused on HDDs, especially high-capacity drives used in cloud data centers. Western Digital operates across HDDs and NAND flash SSDs, providing it with broader exposure to PCs, smartphones and enterprise storage.

According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, the global data storage market is projected to witness a CAGR of 16.1% and reach $984.6 billion by 2034, up from $298.5 billion in 2026. A report from Mordor Intelligence estimates the HDD market to expand from $51.8 billion in 2026 to $69.7 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 6%. Both companies are major beneficiaries of AI infrastructure growth. However, if investors must choose only one, the decision ultimately boils down to financial strength, valuation, growth prospects and risk profile.

Let’s take a closer look at these factors.

The Case for STX

Seagate is well-positioned to benefit from sustained secular demand tailwinds and disciplined supply management. The data storage market in 2026 is currently experiencing an "AI Supercycle" that has fundamentally shifted how companies like Seagate and Western Digital operate. However, if AI infrastructure spending cools, pricing power could weaken. STX’s high debt levels coincide with a cyclical downturn. As of Jan. 2, 2026, Seagate held $1.05 billion in cash and cash equivalents against $4.5 billion in long-term debt (including the current portion), resulting in a debt-to-total capital ratio of 90.7%, well above the industry average of 36.8%.



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This elevated debt level reflects its strategy of funding growth through acquisitions, partnerships and investments. While such moves support expansion, they also increase leverage and financial risk if returns take time to materialize. Despite strong cash flow generation, the heavy debt burden could strain Seagate’s ability to maintain dividends, execute share buybacks and pursue further value-accretive deals. A large portion of Seagate’s revenue comes from international markets, exposing it to currency fluctuations.

Adverse movements in currencies such as the euro and pound against the U.S. dollar can weigh on its financial performance and slightly limit growth prospects. The company also operates in a highly competitive data storage market, facing pressure from both HDD and SSD manufacturers, as well as firms offering storage subsystems like electronic manufacturing services providers. Ongoing global macroeconomic uncertainty and supply chain volatility add further challenges to the competitive landscape.

Nonetheless, Seagate continues to benefit from a very strong demand environment, especially in data center markets. The shift to higher-capacity HAMR drives is expected to improve margins and cost efficiency, boosting its long-term value proposition. Its build-to-order pipeline also indicates that this strong demand momentum is likely to continue. Nearline capacity is fully allocated through calendar 2026, with orders for early 2027 expected to open shortly. Long-term agreements with major cloud customers provide increasing demand visibility through 2027, with early discussions already underway for 2028.

Recently, it offloaded its Lyve Cloud business to Wasabi Technologies, aligning with evolving customer needs by integrating it into Wasabi’s purpose-built ecosystem. The deal also makes Seagate a shareholder in the fast-growing cloud storage provider.

The Case for WDC

WD benefits from increasing demand for exabyte storage driven by AI, cloud and data centers, where it specializes in high-capacity hard drives. Its success in the data center market relies on the reliability, scalability and TCO advantages of its ePMR and UltraSMR technologies. Western Digital plans to expand this with its next-generation HAMR drives. To support this initiative, it acquired intellectual property and talent to bolster its in-house laser development capabilities. It also announced UltraSMR-enabled JBOD platforms, developed in partnership with software ecosystem partners, to broaden UltraSMR adoption. These platforms provide significantly higher storage density than traditional drives, delivering hyperscale-level performance while supporting more efficient and sustainable large-scale data analytics.

Firm purchase orders with its top seven customers are secured through 2026, backed by multi-year commercial agreements with three of its top five customers extending into 2027 and 2028. To address rising demand from mid-scale cloud and enterprise clients, WD is expanding its Platforms business to achieve hyperscale efficiency. It plans to introduce an open API–based software layer by 2027 to simplify deployment and enable unified use of its storage technologies, helping customers scale effectively while cutting complexity and costs.

Western Digital continues to prioritize shareholder returns alongside strategic investments. It declared a quarterly dividend of 12.5 cents per share and, supported by strong cash flow, is returning significant capital through dividends and buybacks. In the fiscal second quarter, free cash flow jumped 95% to $653 million, allowing the company to return more than 100% of its free cash flow to shareholders. It also bolstered its buyback program with a new $4 billion authorization in February 2026, in addition to the remaining $484 million under the previous plan.



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However, Western Digital faces notable risks from high customer concentration, as losing even a single client can adversely impact performance, given low switching costs. This keeps pressure on the company to continuously strengthen customer relationships. Macroeconomic uncertainty, including tariffs and global trade tensions, adds to near-term demand volatility, particularly in enterprise and retail segments. At the same time, rapid AI-driven demand for higher-capacity drives is increasing manufacturing complexity and extending production timelines.

Western Digital carries a relatively high debt load, which could limit its flexibility for growth initiatives and requires steady cash flow to meet obligations. As of Jan 2, 2026, cash and cash equivalents were $2 billion, while long-term debt (including the current portion) was $4.7 billion. It also faces intense competition from Seagate, leading to pricing pressure and declining average selling prices. Ongoing supply-demand volatility and the shift toward flash storage may further weigh on HDD pricing and margins.

Price Performance and Valuation for STX & WDC

Both stocks have surged dramatically due to AI enthusiasm. However, Western Digital has delivered stronger recent gains than Seagate. Over the past six months, WDC and STX have registered gains of 203.6% and 137.7%, respectively.



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WDC looks more attractive than STX from a valuation standpoint. Going by the price/earnings ratio, WDC’s shares currently trade at 26.5 forward earnings, lower than 28.89 for STX.



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How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for STX & WDC?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STX’s earnings for fiscal 2026 has been marginally revised up 0.3% to $12.93 over the past 60 days.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WDC’s earnings for fiscal 2026 has remain unchanged over the past 60 days.



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STX or WDC: Which Stock Offers the Better Opportunity?

Both Seagate and Western Digital are high-quality plays on the AI data boom. Both companies are benefiting from strong data center demand and advancements in high-capacity HDD technologies, but they differ in financial strength, growth strategies and risk profiles. Seagate offers solid exposure to nearline demand but carries higher leverage, while Western Digital is pushing innovation and returning significant capital to shareholders despite its own debt and competitive pressures.

However, given current trends, WDC edges ahead of STX in terms of valuations and share market gains. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WDC appears to be treading in the middle of the road, and new investors could be better off if they trade with caution. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

STX currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Investors may be better off steering clear of the stock for now.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.