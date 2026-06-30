Seagate vs. Micron: Which AI Storage Stock Has More Upside?

The AI storage boom is transforming nearly every segment of the semiconductor industry. Massive AI models require enormous amounts of data to be stored, accessed and processed at high speed, creating heightened demand for both memory and storage solutions. Among the biggest beneficiaries are Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX and Micron Technology MU.

Per a report from Fortune Business Insights, the global AI-driven storage market is estimated to go from $44.94 billion in 2026 to $271.32 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 25.2%. Growing data volumes, AI adoption in HPC data centers, cloud expansion, enterprise storage upgrades and increasing use of data analytics are fueling the AI-powered storage market. Although both companies operate within the broader storage ecosystem, they serve different parts of the AI infrastructure stack. Seagate dominates HDDs for hyperscale data centers, while Micron is a leader in DRAM and NAND flash memory that power AI servers.

For investors looking to capitalize on AI infrastructure spending, which stock offers greater upside? Let’s delve deeper.

The Case for STX Stock

As enterprises retain more training data, images, videos and enterprise information, Seagate benefits from growing storage demand. Seagate is entering a period of structural growth, driven by three factors - sustained AI-led storage demand, its HAMR-based Mozaic technology roadmap for higher-capacity drives and a disciplined build-to-order strategy that supports profitable growth and margin expansion. These growth trends have helped the company deliver results ahead of its financial targets. Backed by sustained cloud infrastructure spending, the company has raised its annual revenue growth target to at least 20% over the next few years, with the expanding infrastructure commitments of hyperscalers supporting long-term demand.

AI is driving an explosion in data creation across generative AI, enterprise analytics, autonomous systems and edge computing, significantly increasing demand for scalable, cost-efficient storage. As AI workloads shift toward inference, data generation and long-term retention needs are rising across cloud and edge environments, boosting demand for Seagate's enterprise storage solutions. STX is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend through its HAMR-based Mozaic platform, which delivers higher-capacity, more cost-efficient drives that improve storage density and scalability.

Seagate's second-generation Mozaic 4+ HAMR platform delivers up to 44TB per drive, more than 30% higher capacity than earlier versions, while improving manufacturing efficiency through advanced laser and photonics technology. With HAMR adoption accelerating and Mozaic 5 targeting up to 50TB by late 2027, Seagate is well-positioned to expand beyond hyperscale customers into enterprise and edge markets, supporting long-term growth and cost efficiencies. Areal-density roadmap is another competitive advantage, enabling hard drives to maintain a lower total cost of ownership than alternative storage technologies. Higher-capacity HAMR drives are increasingly becoming the preferred solution for meeting AI-driven storage demand.

Furthermore, Seagate's capital allocation framework converts earnings growth and cash flow into a stronger balance sheet and greater long-term value for shareholders. Strong free cash flow generation, led by steady demand, operational improvements and disciplined capital spending, is expected to strengthen further through 2026. With capital expenditures projected to remain within its 4–6% of revenue target range as it ramps HAMR technology, Seagate appears well-positioned to sustain its current dividend in the near term.



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Nonetheless, Seagate still faces several risks despite its AI-driven growth opportunities. Demand for HDDs in consumer PCs continues to decline, SSD prices remain under pressure, enterprise IT spending is cyclical and hyperscale cloud customers can periodically delay storage purchases. While AI demand is helping offset these headwinds, Seagate remains partly exposed to traditional storage markets.

The Case for MU Stock

Micron is benefiting from the rapidly expanding AI-driven memory and storage markets. It recently delivered a strong third-quarter fiscal 2026 performance, highlighted by record cash flow and a continued focus on shareholder returns. The company reported EPS of $25.11 and revenue of $41.46 billion, both comfortably exceeding expectations. Micron expects free cash flow to surpass $30 billion and plans to accelerate share repurchases beginning Dec. 9, while maintaining ample cash for strategic investments and financial flexibility. It also significantly reduced debt over the past year, further strengthening its balance sheet.

Micron maintains a diversified memory portfolio spanning DRAM, NAND and HBM, enabling it to serve a broad range of end markets. The company continues to balance its DRAM and NAND mix while keeping HBM growth aligned with overall DRAM demand. Beyond AI data centers, Micron is expanding across automotive, industrial, aerospace and defense markets. It is also increasing the adoption of low-power DRAM for AI servers and CPUs, while its enterprise SSD business remains strong, generating $5 billion in revenue during the fiscal third quarter.

Micron has strengthened its long-term revenue visibility through 16 strategic customer agreements, including deals with hyperscalers for HBM. These non-cancellable, take-or-pay contracts include volume commitments and more than $22 billion in upfront commitments, including nearly $18 billion in cash deposits. Customer demand continues to exceed supply, particularly for HBM and DRAM, with HBM3E and HBM4 capacity for 2027 already booked and strong demand visibility extending into 2028. Management expects tight market conditions to persist beyond 2027 as the HBM market surpasses $100 billion.

Furthermore, Micron continues to invest in its global manufacturing footprint to meet strong customer demand, with fiscal 2026 capital spending expected to reach roughly $27 billion after government incentives. Capital expenditures are forecasted to stay high in fiscal 2027 as the company expands cleanroom capacity to support long-term growth. Management expects free cash flow to rise significantly in the fiscal fourth quarter. Over time, MU plans to return 100% of its excess cash to shareholders while keeping flexibility to invest in growth opportunities. Its guidance does not include potential impacts from trade or geopolitical developments.



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However, Micron remains vulnerable to the cyclical nature of the memory industry, where periods of oversupply can cause sharp declines in DRAM and NAND prices. The company also faces heavy capital spending needs and strong competition from Samsung and SK hynix. Additionally, if HBM supply eventually catches up with demand, pricing power and margins could come under pressure, potentially affecting future profitability.

Price Performance Trajectory for STX & MU

Over the past year, MU has registered gains of 829.3%, outperforming STX and the Zacks Computer-Integrated Systems industry’s growth of 571.1% and 244.7%, respectively.



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Valuation: Discount vs. Premium

The two companies trade at very different valuation profiles. MU looks more attractive than STX from a valuation standpoint. Going by the price/earnings ratio, MU’s shares currently trade at 10.25X forward earnings, lower than 35.71X for STX.



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How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for MU & STX?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MU’s earnings for fiscal 2026 has been revised north by 24.3% to $71.74 over the past 60 days.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STX’s earnings for fiscal 2026 has been slightly revised up by 0.3% to $14.14 over the past 60 days.



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STX or MU: Which Stock Has More Upside?

Both companies should benefit from the AI revolution, but they occupy different positions within the ecosystem. Seagate is building the storage infrastructure that supports AI data growth, with its HAMR technology, strong cloud demand and dividend making it an attractive choice for conservative, income-focused investors. Micron, meanwhile, is more directly exposed to AI computing. Its leadership in HBM positions it to benefit from surging AI accelerator demand, supporting faster earnings growth as AI infrastructure expands.

For investors seeking the highest upside, Micron appears to have the edge due to its direct exposure to the rapidly expanding HBM market and its stronger earnings growth trajectory. However, Seagate remains an attractive complementary investment, offering a more stable, lower-risk way to benefit from the relentless growth in AI-generated data.

Currently, STX has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while MU sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Consequently, in terms of Zacks Rank and valuations, MU seems to deserve a spot in your portfolio at the moment.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.