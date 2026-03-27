Seagate vs. IBM: Which Enterprise Storage Stock is the Better Bet?

The global data explosion driven by AI, cloud computing, IoT and analytics is reshaping the enterprise storage industry. Organizations are generating unprecedented volumes of data, and the need to store, manage and extract value from that data has never been greater. The enterprise storage market itself is projected to grow steadily, fueled by digital transformation and rising data demands. Against this backdrop, two very different players—Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX and International Business Machines Corporation IBM—offer investors exposure to the storage ecosystem.

Seagate is a focused data storage company best known for its HDDs, SSDs, and storage solutions used in data centers and enterprise environments. IBM, by contrast, is a diversified technology company. Storage is one of the components of its broader portfolio, which includes hybrid cloud platforms, AI software (e.g., Watsonx), consulting services and infrastructure and financing.

Both companies serve enterprise clients with storage and data infrastructure solutions, including hybrid cloud and data management systems. But they operate in fundamentally different ways. In a world increasingly defined by AI and data, both companies have strong roles to play. The question arises, who wins more from AI?

Let’s break down which stock may be the better bet.

The Case for STX

Seagate is one of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI boom. As AI models require massive datasets, demand for high-capacity storage is surging. Record financial performance and the successful ramp-up of HAMR technology continue to power STX’s prospects. With capacity fully allocated through 2026 and strong demand for data centers, the company expects continued revenue and profit growth. The transition to higher-capacity HAMR drives is also expected to improve margins and cost efficiency, supporting long-term shareholder value.

Seagate’s areal density leadership remains a key competitive advantage, supporting lower total cost of ownership for hard drives versus alternative storage technologies. The company is seeing strong adoption of its HAMR-based Mozaic platform, with shipments increasing and qualifications progressing across major cloud service providers. Seagate expects HAMR to benefit from long-term growth trends such as AI and machine learning, which are driving demand for cost-efficient mass storage.

This month, it introduced its Mozaic 4+ platform, a breakthrough storage technology built on HAMR. Mozaic 4+ drives support capacities of up to 44TB, boosting the amount of data stored on a single drive. Seagate aims to reach 10TB per disk in the long term, paving the way for hard drives to approach 100TB total capacity. Nearline capacity is fully booked through 2026, with orders for early 2027 expected to open soon. Long-term agreements with major cloud customers are improving demand visibility through 2027, with early discussions already underway.

Seagate generates strong cash flow, allowing it to invest in innovation and growth while returning cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. In fiscal 2025, the company reduced debt by $684 million while maintaining shareholder returns, reflecting balanced capital allocation. In the December quarter, it returned $154 million in dividends and retired about $500 million of senior notes, reducing dilution and maintaining financial flexibility. It expects free cash flow to increase further, supported by strong demand, operational efficiency and disciplined capital spending. The metric is expected to remain within 4–6% of revenues in fiscal 2026. Strong cash flow generation should support profitability, cash flow growth and sustain the current dividend in the near term.



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However, its main risks include its high dependence on a small number of cloud and data center customers, which can lead to revenue volatility if spending slows. The company also operates in a cyclical industry with pricing pressure and demand fluctuations. In addition, Seagate carries a relatively high debt load compared with some peers, which can limit financial flexibility. The transition to HAMR technology, while promising, also involves execution risk and high R&D spending, and any delays in adoption or technical issues could impact future growth and margins.

The Case for IBM

IBM continues operating in a dynamic environment, but demand remains strong in its key sectors. Enterprises are prioritizing technology investments that boost productivity, resilience and flexibility, especially in hybrid cloud, AI and mission- critical infrastructure. As companies modernize systems and seek to extract more value from increasing data, the need for integration, security and performance is growing. These long- term trends align well with IBM's strategy and core strengths.

IBM's extensive AI portfolio is a major differentiator, combining its technology platform, consulting capabilities, and internal “client zero” approach. Its cumulative generative AI business has surpassed $12.5. 5 billion, mainly driven by consulting and supported by software. IBM's strategy aims to help clients develop AI tailored to their data, processes and business needs using WatsonX, Red Hat AI, Orchestrate, and consulting services. Acquisitions like HashiCorp and Confluent bolster this strategy by enhancing IBM's hybrid cloud, automation and real- time data capabilities. IBM' s hybrid model also allows clients to use IBM models, third-party models or open-source models based on the specific use case.

Concurrently, productivity initiatives are funding innovation and acquisitions while supporting margin expansion and free cash flow growth. Looking ahead, IBM anticipates strong momentum into 2026, driven by its shift toward software- led growth, a solid free cash flow outlook and increased adoption of AI and hybrid cloud solutions.

However, challenges remain, including weaknesses in its traditional business and foreign exchange volatility. The company's transition to a cloud- focused model is complex and time- consuming. Although profit growth is supported by cost cuts despite lower revenues, further reductions may be limited and could impact product quality, innovation and launch timelines, potentially putting IBM at a disadvantage compared with peers.



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Supply-chain vulnerabilities due to geopolitical unrest are also a concern. IBM's frequent acquisitions increase integration risks. These acquisitions have inflated IBM's goodwill and intangible assets, putting pressure on its balance sheet. The company also carries a high debt load of about $54.8. 8 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025. While IBM generates strong cash flow, its high debt level could limit its ability to sustain dividends, pursue acquisitions and fund future growth initiatives.

Price Performance & Valuation of STX & IBM

Over the past year, STX has registered gains of 346.1% while IBM plunged 0.9%.



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Going by the price/earnings ratio, IBM’s shares currently trade at 19.19 forward earnings, compared with 23X for STX.



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How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for STX & IBM?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STX’s earnings for fiscal 2026 has been revised up 9.2% to $12.68 over the past 60 days.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IBM’s 2026 EPS has been revised up 1.5% to $12.37 over the past 60 days.



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STX or IBM: Which is the Better Bet?

The choice between Seagate and IBM depends on investment style. Seagate is a direct play on data infrastructure and may benefit more in the short term from rising data demand, while IBM focuses on platforms and services to extract long-term value from data. Both are well-positioned in the AI-driven economy, and a balanced approach could include both to capture different parts of the opportunity.

Investors may prefer Seagate if they want direct exposure to AI-driven infrastructure growth, higher upside tied to data storage demand and are comfortable with a more cyclical, higher-beta stock. IBM may be more suitable for those seeking stable and diversified revenues, exposure to AI, cloud and enterprise software, and lower risk with more predictable returns. STX, at present, carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while IBM has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Consequently, in terms of Zacks Rank, STX seems to be a better pick. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.