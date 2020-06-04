Seagate Technology (STX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Seagate Technology plc (Symbol: STX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.67, changing hands as high as $54.55 per share. Seagate Technology plc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STX's low point in its 52 week range is $39.02 per share, with $64.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.07. The STX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

