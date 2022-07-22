Seagate Technology Stocks Slide On Disappointing Q4 Results

(RTTNews) - Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) shares are down more than 6 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported a sharp decline in fourth quarter results.

The company reported quarterly net profit of $276 million, down from $482 million last year. On a per share basis, earnings declined to $1.27 from $2.07 a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter were $2.628 billion, compared to $3.013 billion last year. Currently, shares are $78.96, down 5.56 percent from the previous close of $83.61 on a volume of 3,201,719.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.