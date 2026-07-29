Seagate Technology Stock Surges as Earnings Beat Silences AI Doubters

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) has recently been caught in a brutal sell-off, with shares tumbling more than 20% as investors fled anything tied to the artificial intelligence (AI) trade. Even after that pullback, the stock remains up more than 170% year to date, leaving it more exposed than most as concerns grew that the AI-driven storage boom could be wobbling.

Seagate's Q4 fiscal year 2026 earnings report, however, offered a resounding answer to the doubters. Not only did the company comfortably beat expectations for the latest quarter, but its guidance for the period ahead blew straight past what Wall Street was looking for, reinforcing the idea that the storage boom and Seagate’s rally still have plenty of room to run.

The market’s initial verdict says it all. After a sharp pre-earnings sell-off, the stock’s positive reaction to the report suggests investors may have been too quick to write off the AI storage trade.

Seagate’s Results Show the Storage Boom Is Still Intact

The headline numbers left little room for argument. Seagate delivered earnings well ahead of consensus on revenue that climbed nearly 50% year-over-year, itself comfortably ahead of estimates.

The reason behind that strength is exactly the one the bulls have been pointing to all along, and CEO Dave Mosley echoed it. He credited robust cloud data center demand and disciplined execution, alongside durable long-term demand for the mass-capacity storage that Seagate specializes in.

In other words, the explosion of AI is creating a seemingly relentless need to store enormous quantities of data, and Seagate is perfectly positioned to capture it. Just as importantly, the company's newest high-capacity technology is allowing it to scale up shipments profitably.

That combination of surging demand and improving product mix is precisely what has underpinned the margin expansion story investors have been so excited about.

The Technology Behind Seagate’s AI Storage Edge

Behind all of this is the cutting-edge technology that has quietly become Seagate's biggest advantage. Its latest generation of hard drives uses a new recording method that packs far more storage onto each disk, allowing the company to deliver the enormous capacities that AI data centers are crying out for without a matching jump in cost.

This is what separates Seagate from a business that’s simply selling more of the same product. Every leap in density means more storage shipped from the same footprint, at a better margin, which can only mean good things for the stock.

Seagate’s Guidance Strengthened the Bull Case

As strong as the headline numbers for the quarter were, it was the company's outlook that truly caught the eye. Seagate guided to revenue of around $4.1 billion for the current quarter, comfortably ahead of the $3.78 billion analysts had been expecting.

The earnings guidance was even more striking, with the company calling for roughly $7.30 in non-GAAP earnings per share against a consensus estimate that was closer to $5.63, dwarfing it by a wide margin.

This is the crux of why the report will be so reassuring for anyone who's been worried that the storage rally has run its course. Seagate is not just riding a temporary spike in demand. It's telling investors, in the clearest terms available to it, that this momentum is actually accelerating.

Seagate’s Rally Still Has to Prove It Can Last

The analyst community had been overwhelmingly positive going into the report, with firms like Wells Fargo and Citigroup raising their price targets in recent weeks, and that’s unlikely to change anytime soon. Citigroup's fresh $1,300 price target is particularly noteworthy given the substantial upside it implies from recent trading levels.

Between those updates and the stock’s positive post-earnings reaction, it’s easy to see why the overall consensus rating on the stock is a Moderate Buy.

For investors weighing it all up, Seagate’s latest earnings report has done exactly what it needed to. The storage boom that has powered its remarkable run through the first half of the year shows no sign of running out of road. The margin story is playing out as the bulls predicted, and management's guidance points to more strength ahead.

Considering the stock is still trading well below its recent high, you can’t help but feel this post-earnings window might be a golden opportunity to take advantage of.

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