Seagate Technology Q1 Earnings - Update

October 26, 2023 — 08:22 am EDT

Looking ahead, for the second-quarter, Seagate Technology PLC (STX) expects an adjusted loss of $0.10 a share plus or minus $0.20.

On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the firm to post a loss of $0.01 per share, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the quarter, STX projects revenue of f $1.55 billion, plus or minus $150 million. Analysts, on average, forecast the company to register revenue of $1.61 billion.

Below are the earnings highlights for Seagate Technology PLC (STX):

Earnings: -$184 million in Q1 vs. $29 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.88 in Q1 vs. $0.14 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Seagate Technology PLC reported adjusted earnings of -$46 million or -$0.22 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.19 per share Revenue: $1.45 billion in Q1 vs. $2.04 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.40 - $1.70 Bln

