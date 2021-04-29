Seagate Technology plc's (NASDAQ:STX) 27% Price Boost Is Out Of Tune With Earnings

Despite an already strong run, Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 27% in the last thirty days. The last 30 days bring the annual gain to a very sharp 86%.

Since its price has surged higher, Seagate Technology may be sending bearish signals at the moment with its price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 23.8x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 21x and even P/E's lower than 12x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/E.

Seagate Technology hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NasdaqGS:STX Price Based on Past Earnings April 29th 2021

How Is Seagate Technology's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as high as Seagate Technology's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 41% decrease to the company's bottom line. Even so, admirably EPS has lifted 39% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a very good job of growing earnings over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 17% each year during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 16% per year, which is not materially different.

In light of this, it's curious that Seagate Technology's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Although, additional gains will be difficult to achieve as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh down the share price eventually.

The Bottom Line On Seagate Technology's P/E

Seagate Technology shares have received a push in the right direction, but its P/E is elevated too. Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of Seagate Technology's analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are uncomfortable with the relatively high share price as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

