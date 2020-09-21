Dividends
Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 22, 2020

Seagate Technology PLC (STX) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.65 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 07, 2020. Shareholders who purchased STX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that STX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $48.82, the dividend yield is 5.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STX was $48.82, representing a -23.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.17 and a 25.12% increase over the 52 week low of $39.02.

STX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) and KLA Corporation (KLAC). STX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.8. Zacks Investment Research reports STX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -5%, compared to an industry average of -8.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have STX as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV)
  • ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SDOG with an increase of 9.77% over the last 100 days. RNDV has the highest percent weighting of STX at 2.78%.

