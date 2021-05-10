Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 11, 2021

Seagate Technology PLC (STX) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.67 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that STX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $91.56, the dividend yield is 2.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STX was $91.56, representing a -5.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $97.12 and a 110.34% increase over the 52 week low of $43.53.

STX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as KLA Corporation (KLAC) and Western Digital Corporation (WDC). STX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.01. Zacks Investment Research reports STX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.92%, compared to an industry average of 3.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STX as a top-10 holding:

US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV)

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (SPDV)

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG)

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV)

iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF (MIDF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPDV with an increase of 26.97% over the last 100 days. RNDV has the highest percent weighting of STX at 3.18%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.