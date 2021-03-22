Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 23, 2021

Seagate Technology PLC (STX) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.67 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.08% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of STX was $74.63, representing a -4.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.04 and a 91.26% increase over the 52 week low of $39.02.

STX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as KLA Corporation (KLAC) and TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL). STX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.84. Zacks Investment Research reports STX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .73%, compared to an industry average of -10.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STX as a top-10 holding:

US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (SPDV)

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DDIV with an increase of 33.22% over the last 100 days. RNDV has the highest percent weighting of STX at 3.43%.

