Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 24, 2019

Seagate Technology PLC (STX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 24, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.65 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 08, 2020. Shareholders who purchased STX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.17% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $59.62, the dividend yield is 4.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STX was $59.62, representing a -1.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $60.57 and a 68.51% increase over the 52 week low of $35.38.

STX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) and KLA Corporation (KLAC). STX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.31. Zacks Investment Research reports STX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as .73%, compared to an industry average of -2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STX as a top-10 holding:

WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (WBIY)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV)

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (PWC)

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV)

iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNDV with an increase of 9.96% over the last 100 days. WBIY has the highest percent weighting of STX at 4.03%.

