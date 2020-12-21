Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2020

Seagate Technology PLC (STX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.67 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.08% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $64.72, the dividend yield is 4.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STX was $64.72, representing a -1.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $65.97 and a 65.86% increase over the 52 week low of $39.02.

STX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as KLA Corporation (KLAC) and TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL). STX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.92. Zacks Investment Research reports STX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.65%, compared to an industry average of -6.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STX as a top-10 holding:

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV)

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)

First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNLC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNDV with an increase of 28.44% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of STX at 3.82%.

