Seagate Technology PLC Q3 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Seagate Technology PLC (STX) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $346 million, or $1.56 per share. This compares with $329 million, or $1.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Seagate Technology PLC reported adjusted earnings of $401 million or $1.81 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $2.80 billion from $2.73 billion last year.

Seagate Technology PLC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $346 Mln. vs. $329 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.56 vs. $1.39 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.80 Bln vs. $2.73 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: Adj: $1.70 - $2.10 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.650 - $2.950 Bln

