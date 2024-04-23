Seagate Technology PLC Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Seagate Technology PLC (STX):

Earnings: $25 million in Q3 vs. -$433 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.12 in Q3 vs. -$2.09 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Seagate Technology PLC reported adjusted earnings of $71 million or $0.33 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.29 per share Revenue: $1.66 billion in Q3 vs. $1.86 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.50 - $0.90 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.70 - $2.00 Bln

