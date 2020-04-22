Markets
Seagate Technology PLC Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.38 per share

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Seagate Technology PLC (STX) announced earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit totaled $320 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $195 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Seagate Technology PLC reported adjusted earnings of $363 million or $1.38 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.7% to $2.72 billion from $2.31 billion last year.

Seagate Technology PLC earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $363 Mln. vs. $263 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.38 vs. $0.93 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.72 Bln vs. $2.31 Bln last year.

