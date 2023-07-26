Seagate Technology PLC Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Seagate Technology PLC (STX):

Earnings: -$92 million in Q2 vs. $276 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.44 in Q2 vs. $1.27 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Seagate Technology PLC reported adjusted earnings of -$37 million or -$0.18 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.25 per share Revenue: $1.60 billion in Q2 vs. $2.63 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.40 - $1.70 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.