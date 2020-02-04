Markets
Seagate Technology PLC Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.35 per share

(RTTNews) - Seagate Technology PLC (STX) released earnings for second quarter that fell from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $318 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $384 million, or $1.34 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Seagate Technology PLC reported adjusted earnings of $359 million or $1.35 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $2.70 billion from $2.72 billion last year.

Seagate Technology PLC earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $359 Mln. vs. $432 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.35 vs. $1.51 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.70 Bln vs. $2.72 Bln last year.

